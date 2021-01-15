Infrastructure Pre-feasibility study for HCMC-Can Tho railway project to be conducted The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,09:06 (GMT+7) Pre-feasibility study for HCMC-Can Tho railway project to be conductedThe Saigon Times A train is seen running on a rail line. Transport Minister Nguyen Van The has assigned the Railway Project Management Unit to carry out the pre-feasibility study for the HCMC-Can Tho railway project – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Transport Minister Nguyen Van The has assigned the Railway Project Management Unit to carry out the pre-feasibility study for the HCMC-Can Tho railway project, which was approved in 2013, the ministry announced on January 13. The pre-feasibility study will be conducted from 2021 to 2022, reported Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper. According to the ministry, the 173-kilometer-long rail route, which is part of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, will pass through HCMC, Binh Duong and localities in the Mekong Delta, including Can Tho City, Long An, Tien Giang and Vinh Long. Lately, a consulting unit suggested adjustments to a section stretching from Tan Kien station in HCMC to Cai Rang station in Can Tho City so that it can run parallel to the HCMC-Trung Luong and the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressways,… Read full this story

