Poor families in Ninh Bình get new houses thanks to community support

The Ninh Bình Provincial Fatherland Front Committee and benefactors inaugurated a house for poor household. — Photo baoninhbinh.org.vn NINH BÌNH — Northern Ninh Bình Province’s authorities have made great efforts in hunger eradication and poverty reduction to reach a poverty rate of about 2 per cent and a near-poor household rate of 3 per cent by the end of last year. The province has mobilised the community’s support to build houses for the impoverished, with thousands of houses provided for underprivileged families last year. Nguyễn Thị Hải’s family in Khánh Cư Commune, Yên Khánh District, was very happy to have a new house three weeks before Tết. The 60sq.m house was built at a cost of VNĐ240 million (US$10,400), of which, VNĐ40 million came from the local social fund, some from Hải’s savings and the rest from local people’s contributions. “After getting the concrete house, we will work to develop our family’s economy. I am very happy and hope many families in difficult circumstances will be helped,” said Hải. Sharing the same joy as Hải’s family was the 40-year-old woman Nguyễn Thị Khuyên, residing in Yên Mạc Commune, Yên Mô District. The mother of three was happy to welcome the Lunar New Year in a new house, instead of… Read full this story

