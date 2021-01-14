Nation PM orders reviewing anti-virus measures The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 14, 2021,14:06 (GMT+7) PM orders reviewing anti-virus measuresThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a man. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, agencies and localities to review measures and scenarios for Covid-19 infection prevention and control – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, agencies and localities to review measures and scenarios for Covid-19 infection prevention and control ahead of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, reported Lao Dong Online newspaper. PM Phuc said in a dispatch issued on January 13 that ministers, chairpersons of provincial and municipal governments and heads of steering committees for Covid-19 infection prevention and control must facilitate efforts to implement preventive measures against the disease as directed by the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, the Government, the prime minister and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control. They were also asked to assign other officials to temporarily handle the work of the members of the steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control who would attend the Congress, which is scheduled to take place between January 25 and February 2. Further, the… Read full this story

