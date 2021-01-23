Tourism PM orders consideration of proposal to launch Covid-19 travel insurance By Khanh Nghi Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,17:35 (GMT+7) PM orders consideration of proposal to launch Covid-19 travel insuranceBy Khanh Nghi International tourists at the Tra Que vegetable village in the central province of Quang Nam. The prime minister has asked the relevant ministries and agencies to consider a proposal to allow Covid-19 travel insurance – PHOTO: KHANH NGHI HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked some relevant ministries and agencies to weigh a proposal to allow the introduction of Covid-19 travel insurance to prepare for the resumption of the international tourism segment. Earlier, Vo Anh Tai, deputy general director of Saigontourist Group, said that international flights might resume after the Lunar New Year holiday and it was important to make predictions about the markets, resume visa-waiver programs as well as other policies to ensure benefits for foreign tourists and develop cooperation policies. Of these, policies to ensure benefits for visitors should be considered at the earliest. All international tourists to Vietnam and Vietnamese tourists travelling abroad should be covered under Covid-19 travel insurance. Therefore, the Government leader asked the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and… Read full this story

PM orders consideration of proposal to launch Covid-19 travel insurance have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.