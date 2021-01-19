Environment PM asks Hanoi, HCMC to eliminate old vehicles The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,16:35 (GMT+7) PM asks Hanoi, HCMC to eliminate old vehiclesThe Saigon Times An old motorcycle. The prime minister has asked Hanoi and HCMC to eliminate old vehicles to reduce air pollution – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the governments of Hanoi and HCMC to get rid of aging motor vehicles to reduce air pollution. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was assigned to review and report the implementation of a roadmap to apply vehicle exhaust emission standards, the local media reported. According to the Government leader’s directive on enhancing control over air pollution, the air pollution in many localities nationwide is worsening, especially in large cities such as Hanoi and HCMC, affecting their socioeconomic development and public health. The main reason for the air pollution is dust and exhaust emissions from vehicles and construction and industrial activities. Meanwhile, the area comprising green trees and water surfaces in cities has yet to meet the requirements, and the deployment of regulations, programs and missions to control air pollution remains asynchronous and ineffective. To boost control over air pollution and reduce its impact on… Read full this story
