Pink season in northern mountainous region

The northern mountainous region in late every year is covered in the pink of buckwheat flowers. In Ha Giang Province, some 30 kilometers from Hanoi, the fields of buckwheat flowers can be found in valleys and on mountains stretching along Quan Ba and Yen Minh districts. The zigzag paths do not prevent many travelers from reaching the fields where they will enjoy the beauty of these tiny flowers. Local dishes prepared from buckwheat flowers should be given a try by visitors. Buckwheat flowers fields along Meo Vac-Dong Van route Travelers are seen on a vast buckwheat flower field A tourist hires a basket of buckwheat flowers to take photos H'mong ethnic kids making garlands of buckwheat flowers

