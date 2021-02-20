People hope for success of 13th National Party Congress

President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man handed over the cups to Tran Quoc Vuong, politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and head of the organisation sub-committee of the 13th National Party Congress. Man underlined the significance of the gift, which aims to honour the national culture and the historic imprint of the upcoming National Party Congress. The official stressed the resolve of the entire Party, people and army to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in 2020, maintain socio-economic development, national defence and security, and consolidate public trust in the Party and the State. For his part, Vuong said the cups have demonstrated the public's sentiments, responsibility, trust and hope for the success of the congress, helping to open up a new era for the nation.

