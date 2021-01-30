Peace education important for children in conflict zones: Diplomat

Giving peace education to children in conflict zones is significant to resolve conflicts and wars. (Photo: Reuters) New York (VNA) – Giving peace education to children in conflict zones is significant to resolve conflicts and wars, according to Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). At the Arria-formula meeting of the UNSC on January 29, the Vietnamese diplomat stressed that education will help children avoid hatred as well as extreme and terrorism thoughts, making contributions to reducing poverty and inequality. Governments of relevant countries should hold the main responsibility and carry out all necessary measures to prevent the recruitment and use of children by armed forces or armed groups, while providing support for them to reintegrate into society. Tra highlighted reintegration programmes should be put at the centre of the efforts to build and prevent conflicts, together with long-term sponsorship mechanisms. She called on the international community to give financial assistance to children’s reintegration process in post-conflict societies, underlining Vietnam supports the UN’s coordination roles as well as regional organisations’ support for post-conflict countries in poverty alleviation, education popularisation and sustainable development. Tra also reaffirmed Vietnam’s policies and commitment to… Read full this story

