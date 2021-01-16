Nation Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum starts The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 16, 2021,12:46 (GMT+7) Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum startsThe Saigon Times A general view of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The 12th Party Central Committee convened its 15th plenum in Hanoi City today, January 16, under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong. The plenum will focus its discussions on personnel of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat as well as key leading positions in the 13th tenure, the local media reported. At the ongoing plenum, the Party Central Committee will also approve a report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work related to the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure and another on documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress. The Politburo will submit draft lists of the Presidium, the Secretarial Delegation and the Commission for Verifying Eligibility of Delegates of the 13th National Party Congress. The Party Central Committee will give its opinions and approve the lists, which will then be submitted to the 13th congress for consideration and approval. The 15th plenum will make decisions on and discuss… Read full this story

