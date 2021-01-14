Paper flower maker helps the disabled

Lê Thị Thanh Nhàn (right) talks with one of her disabled partners. Photo nhandan.com.vn HUẾ CITY – Lying peacefully on a small lane of Huế City is a house filled with lovely paper flowers and charming recycled old items. Lavin Home is a peaceful place that houses the young dreams of Lê Thị Thanh Nhàn, 28, and her special partners, to preserve the beauty of flowers. At Lavin Home, the atmosphere is cool and fresh amid the peaceful sounds of the small green garden. Nhàn, the owner of a paper flower house, brings visitors a feeling of closeness, lightness and purity. After graduating a university of foreign languages six years ago, Nhàn worked in restaurants and tourism firms where she had opportunities to talk with foreign tourists. That helped the young girl enrich her knowledge and experience. Nhàn has had a special love for flowers since childhood. “When I saw flowers, I stood in amazement, forgetting everything else. It is like being mesmerised by the best moment of each flower when it was blooming”, Nhàn told Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper. Her love of flowers increased year by year and motivated her to find ways to preserve the beauty of flowers. Then,… Read full this story

