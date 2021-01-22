Pandemic raises Japan suicide rate after decade of decline

This picture taken on January 1, 2021 shows spectators wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus during the Emperor’s Cup football final between Kawasaki Frontale and Gamba Osaka at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Don’t cheer, talk loudly, eat, drink, or wave flags. This is the likely experience awaiting fans at the Tokyo Olympics — if they can get in at all.(Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) Japan’s health and welfare ministry said Friday that 20,919 people died by suicide in 2020 according to preliminary data, up 3.7 percent from the previous year. That compares with 3,460 deaths from coronavirus in the same period. It marks the first year-on-year rise in suicides in more than a decade, with women and children in particular taking their lives at higher rates. Japan has long had the highest suicide rate among the Group of Seven advanced countries — though regionally South Korea registers higher figures. But the government has worked in recent years to better support people with mental health needs. Japan has seen a smaller coronavirus outbreak than some countries, avoiding the harsh lockdown measures put in place elsewhere, and a fall in suicides during the first half of 2020… Read full this story

