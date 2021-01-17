The proceeds were announced by the Gamuda Land Vietnam and Heartbeat Vietnam – a health care program of VinaCapital Foundation at a ceremony in HCM City on January 15. Over 3 billion VND (nearly 129,000 USD) has been raised at Run for the Heart race. With the funding, about 115 children with congenital heart diseases would be able to receive free surgeries, raising the total number of beneficiaries from the program to over 1,300 so far. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth edition took place virtually, meaning it can reach runners from across the nation. Launched in last November, the event was the result of a partnership between its organizers and Vietrace365, one of the most popular online virtual race platforms for the running community in Vietnam, which offers race courses nationwide. A highlight of the race this year was fundraising through a series of mini game shows broadcast live on its official communication channels, which were joined by a large number of celebrities. Source: VNA

Over VND 3 billion raised at Run for the Heart race have 281 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.