Trade Over 200 traders licensed to export rice The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,12:07 (GMT+7) Over 200 traders licensed to export riceThe Saigon Times A crane lowers bags of rice into a cargo ship. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has released a list of 205 local traders nationwide who were certified as eligible for rice exports as of January 18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import and Export Department has released a list of 205 local traders nationwide who were certified as eligible to export rice as of January 18, reported Bnews news site. According to the list, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho recorded the highest number of licensed rice exporters at 43. HCMC ranked second with 38 eligible rice exporters, followed by the provinces of Long An, An Giang, Dong Thap, Tien Giang and Hanoi City at 25, 20, 18, 8 and 8, respectively. Besides, some other localities saw only one licensed rice exporter, such as Dak Nong, Tra Vinh, Tay Ninh, Binh Dinh, Binh Duong and Ha Tinh. Data from the ministry showed that the country’s rice exports last year faced a number of difficulties mainly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore,… Read full this story

