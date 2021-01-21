An organic dragon fruit orchard in Long An Province’s Châu Thành District. — VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Giang LONG AN –—The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will expand cultivation of organic dragon fruit, primarily in Châu Thành District, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Nguyễn Chí Thiện, deputy director of the department, said the authorities in the district, department and companies had piloted an organic dragon fruit model in Thanh Phú Long, Phú Ngãi Trị and Dương Xuân Hội communes that turned out to be highly efficient. Nguyễn Ngọc Tài, who cultivates 520 organic dragon fruit in Dương Xuân Hội Commune, said the model does not use chemicals and pesticides, and produces a high yield. Organic dragon fruit plants are guaranteed outlets and sell for prices 10 per cent higher than the market price, he said. Châu Thành, which has the largest dragon fruit growing area in Long An, has more than 9,000ha of dragon fruit. Nguyễn Quốc Trịnh, chairman of the Long An Dragon Fruit Association, said that localities should encourage farmers to expand the pilot models, which will help increase both yield and quality, and open up possibilities for exporting to demanding markets. Long An, the country’s second-largest dragon fruit producer, after only the south-central province of Bình Thuận,… Read full this story

Organic dragon fruit cultivation expands in Long An have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.