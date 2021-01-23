One of a kind athlete Hùng hopes for more success in career

Nguyễn Văn Hùng (left) competes for the Danang Dragons in the VBA 2020 season. Photo zing.vn Basketball/Taekwondo Thanh Hà Nguyễn Văn Hùng is a dab hand on the basketball court and in the dojo and has the distinction of being one of few Vietnamese national champions in two sports. At the age of 40, Hùng works as a coach for the Thanh Hóa Province and national taekwondo teams and also plays professional basketball in the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) league. A dream athlete Born in 1980 in Tĩnh Gia District in Thanh Hóa, Hùng’s height set him apart from his peers at a young age. The 1.8m tall boy was invited to practise with Thanh Hóa’s volleyball team when he was 14 in 1994. However, the team folded months later due to financial issues. Hùng, who received offers from swimming and track-and-field teams, agreed to join the taekwondo team. “With my height and long legs, I was an ideal athlete for any team. I chose taekwondo because it is a martial art from South Korea. You know, in those years we loved everything from this country, from its people to products,” Hùng said. “The move was a key point in my… Read full this story

