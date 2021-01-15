Numerous activities to be held at Tet Festival 2021 in HCM City

At the press conference This information was announced by the city’s Department of Industry and Trade at a press briefing on January 13. According to the organizing panel, the event will stage nearly 150 booths, featuring traditional Tet activities, a Tet market, traditional Tet foods, folk games, and art performances. The festival will give an opportunity to young generations to learn about Tet traditions, and Vietnamese customs and habits during the lunar New Year holiday. Director of the city’s Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa underlined that these activities would contribute to preserving and promoting national traditional cultural values as well as introducing the city’s image as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination. This year’s festival will see the participation of ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic agencies, foreign consulates and organizations in the city. The event is expected to attract around 70,000 visitors. Translated by Song Anh

