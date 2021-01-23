Northern Ninh Binh province seeks its own airport

The province, 95 kilometers to the south of Hanoi, has proposed to the Ministry of Transport that an airport be added to the national aviation development plan for the 2021-2030 period.According to a newspaper outlet of the ministry, the proposed location is Kim Son or Yen Khanh District, which are less than 35 kilometers away from the Tam Coc cave system, a tourist hotspot.Ninh Binh Chairman Pham Quang Ngoc said the province targets to have 8-9 million tourists by 2025. Last year, the figure plunged 63 percent to 2.8 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The northern province wants to increase its tourism revenues five times over last year’s VND1.6 trillion ($69 million) to VND8 trillion by 2025.The proposal says that an airport would boost industrial development in the province. It currently hosts the Huyndai Thanh Cong auto plant and wants to develop electronics manufacturing.Currently, foreigners have to fly to Hanoi and take a car to the province, which takes a long time and puts more pressure on an already overloaded road network.Several localities in Vietnam have recently proposed their own airports to boost economic growth, including the central province of Ha Tinh and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.The… Read full this story

