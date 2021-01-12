Infrastructure North-South expy’s Cam Lam-Vinh Hao section finds investors The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021,11:04 (GMT+7) North-South expy’s Cam Lam-Vinh Hao section finds investorsThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, part of the North-South Expressway. The Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway, a subproject of the North-South Expressway, has found investors – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – A consortium comprising Dep Ca Group, Hai Thach Construction JSC and 194 Construction Investment Corporation has been selected as the investors of the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway, a subproject of the North-South Expressway. The Ministry of Transport has approved the choosing of investors for the project executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) format with a build-operate-transfer contract, making it the second PPP subproject of the North-South Expressway to secure investors, after the Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway project. The Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway project, which is set to be 78.5 kilometers long and have four lanes, will run through three provinces, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, the local media reported. The project’s total investment of VND8.9 trillion will consist of some VND3.8 trillion from investors and over VND5.1 trillion from the State budget. The projected expressway is set to be carried out within… Read full this story

North-South expy’s Cam Lam-Vinh Hao section finds investors have 301 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.