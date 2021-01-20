Culture Noon Gate reopens to tourists after eight years of restoration The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,18:34 (GMT+7) Noon Gate reopens to tourists after eight years of restorationThe Saigon Times The Hue Imperial Citadel’s Noon Gate – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Ngo Mon Gate (Noon Gate), a typical piece of architecture of the Hue Imperial Citadel, has reopened to tourists after eight years of restoration, which cost some VND80 billion. The Noon Gate of the Imperial Citadel in Thua Thien-Hue Province, a UNESCO heritage site, was built by King Minh Mang in 1833. The project of restoring the gate commenced in 2013. In 2019, German expert Thorsten Marco Moves, who has cleaned up and restored more than 100 relics around the world, and his counterparts, used high-pressure cleaners to remove dirt and moss and kill the bacteria on the walls of the Noon Gate. The structure had undergone several other restorations before, including the restoration from 1990 to 1993, with funding from the Government of Japan and technical support by UNESCO, and another restoration in 1999. Noon Gate is the main southern gate of the citadel. The U-shaped construction is divided into two parts—the foundation and the Ngu Phung (Five Phoenixes) Pavilion. Its… Read full this story

