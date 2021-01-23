Infrastructure Ninh Binh seeks to build airport The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,10:50 (GMT+7) Ninh Binh seeks to build airportThe Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines aircraft is parked at the Tan Son Nhat International airport in HCMC. Ninh Binh Province has proposed building an airport in the province – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Ninh Binh Chairman Pham Quang Ngoc has written to the Ministry of Transport proposing adding an airport project of the province to the national general airport development plan in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050. Under the province’s proposal, the projected airport may be constructed in Kim Son and Yen Khanh districts, Thanh Nien Online reported. Explaining the proposal, the provincial government said that Ninh Binh Province has much potential for the development of tourism because of its traditional, cultural and historical features and natural landscape. In 2019, Ninh Binh Province welcomed over 7.6 million tourists. The province aims to receive 8-9 million visitors and earn VND8 trillion or more in tourism revenue by 2025. Besides, the province is developing some major tourism projects such as the Kenh Ga-Van Trinh tourist site, the Dong Thai Lake tourism area and the Ho Yen Thang tourism and sports complex… Read full this story

