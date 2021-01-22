News website, handbook on external relations launched

The news website on external relations was launched on Friday. —VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A news website on external relations was launched on Friday, aiming to provide information about the Party’s policies and standpoints, the State’s laws as well as the country’s foreign affairs and international integration, and promote the image of Việt Nam. The website also spotlights major international news and issues of public concern, while supplying documents, data and professional guidelines on external relations, and rejecting wrongful and distorted information and stances on Việt Nam. The news website, available at ttdn.vn, also provides a library of photos and videos featuring major external events of the Party and State as well as the images, culture and people of Việt Nam. The website is expected to diversify the forms of external information popularisation, especially among foreigners and Vietnamese people abroad. A handbook, entitled ‘Glorious Fatherland, Việt Nam’s Fortune’ was also launched at the ceremony. It consists of three parts, highlighting the outstanding achievements of Việt Nam on the path of Đổi mới (renewal), integration and development; the position and prestige of Việt Nam and the vision and desire of Việt Nam. Published by the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, the publication… Read full this story

