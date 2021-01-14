New technological trends for carbon credit investors

Thomas G. Giglione, founder and managing director of Carbon Credit Group in Toronto An influential annual report from British Petroleum on the future of energy said oil will be replaced by clean electricity from wind farms, solar panels, and hydropower plants as renewable energy emerges as the fastest-growing energy source on record. And one of the best-performing commodities at the moment is CO2. According to the World Bank Carbon Pricing Dashboard, at the beginning of 2018, the price of European emission rights (the right to emit one tonne of CO2) was around €8 ($9.80), but now the price is already at €25 ($30). According to the latest update from the International Carbon Action Partnership Secretariat on January 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) should design a domestic emissions trading system (ETS) and prepare to participate in an international market from 2021, as well as promote Vietnam’s participation in international emissions trading under the Paris Agreement. The Vietnamese National Assembly adopted the amendments to the Law on Environmental Protection last November that includes provisions for a domestic ETS, which is a market-based approach to controlling pollution by providing economic incentives for reducing carbon emissions. Carbon credits are… Read full this story

