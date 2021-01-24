In the News New rules on working foreigner management By Phan Thi Ngoc Thang Sunday, Jan 24, 2021,13:46 (GMT+7) New rules on working foreigner managementBy Phan Thi Ngoc Thang A foreigner working in Vietnam – PHOTO: THANH HOA Working foreigners in Vietnam are to benefit from positive points of the new Labor Code which has been effective since January 1, 2021. However, some changes expected of by enterprises and their foreign workers have not been noted and introduced in the new code. The first positive revision relates to the fact that working foreigners no longer have to produce a work permit upon their entry to Vietnam. According to the current labor code, working foreigners have to show their work permits when conducting entry or exit procedures in Vietnam. Entry and exit of working foreigners are governed by the Law of Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam. This law rules that a work permit is only one of the conditions for indicating the purposes of foreign employees working in Vietnam so that they are provided with the appropriate visas. Meanwhile, the conditions for entry to Vietnam include an effective passport and a valid visa. Therefore, the new Labor Code has removed such… Read full this story

