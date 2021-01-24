In the News New rules on working foreigner management By Phan Thi Ngoc Thang Sunday, Jan 24, 2021,13:46 (GMT+7) New rules on working foreigner managementBy Phan Thi Ngoc Thang A foreigner working in Vietnam – PHOTO: THANH HOA Working foreigners in Vietnam are to benefit from positive points of the new Labor Code which has been effective since January 1, 2021. However, some changes expected of by enterprises and their foreign workers have not been noted and introduced in the new code. The first positive revision relates to the fact that working foreigners no longer have to produce a work permit upon their entry to Vietnam. According to the current labor code, working foreigners have to show their work permits when conducting entry or exit procedures in Vietnam. Entry and exit of working foreigners are governed by the Law of Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam. This law rules that a work permit is only one of the conditions for indicating the purposes of foreign employees working in Vietnam so that they are provided with the appropriate visas. Meanwhile, the conditions for entry to Vietnam include an effective passport and a valid visa. Therefore, the new Labor Code has removed such… Read full this story
- Masks and bikinis as Bangkok sex districts reopen with new rules
- Britain gets its summer back: PM halves 2m rule, opens pubs and lets households mix inside from July 4 - but warns he could 'put the handbrake on at any time' with 95% of UK still in danger of catching coronavirus
- Where next? Dominic Raab puts more holidays into doubts as he warns there is no 'guarantee' new quarantine restrictions will not be put in place for MORE countries after shock overnight decision to remove Spain from air bridge list
- Nail in the coffin for foreign travel: Airline bosses say Boris’s ‘devastating’ lockdown plan to quarantine all UK arrivals for TWO WEEKS will ‘kill off’ industry as business chiefs claim it signals Britain is closed
- Coronavirus: Travellers react to Spain quarantine rules
- Passengers who booked a flight to Spanish Islands are NOT due a refund because Foreign Office advice contradicts quarantine rules
- 'Welcome to Fear City' – the inside story of New York's civil war, 40 years on
- Civil Service chief tipped for No10 top job 'bent official procurement rules' to acquire £30,000 worth of Farrow and Ball paint for her grace-and-favour apartment, dossier claims amid bullying row
- Don't book a foreign holiday unless you can afford to throw away the money, warn experts as British staycation spots are overrun and booked out NEXT YEAR
- New shame of the charities: Widower's details were passed on 200 times leading him to lose £35,000 and get 731 demands for cash
New rules on working foreigner management have 436 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.