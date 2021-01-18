New partnership to reduce greenhouse gas in building

Representatives of the German Development Co-operation-GIZ Việt Nam and the Ministry of Construction’s Housing and Real Estate Market Management Bureau (HREM) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). — Photo courtesy GIZ-Viet Nam ĐÀ NẴNG – European property developers are working with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the residential property sector. The German Development Co-operation-GIZ Việt Nam and the Ministry of Construction’s Housing and Real Estate Market Management Bureau (HREM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for co-operation on the joint development of the Vietnam Green Housing Programme (VGHP) under the implementation of the Programme for Energy Efficiency in Buildings (PEEB) in Việt Nam. The MoU focuses on enabling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions mitigation. GIZ said the VGHP, which is supported through the GIZ Programme for Energy Efficiency in Buildings (PEEB) in Việt Nam, aims to benefit the mid-income housing market by targeting the low-cost commercial housing segment. Under the partnership, GIZ and HREM will develop and implement the Vietnam Green Housing Programme. A particular focus of the programme is improving energy efficiency and reducing GHG emissions in the affordable housing market as per Việt Nam’s commitment in its Nationally Determined Contribution to the Paris… Read full this story

