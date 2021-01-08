New golf projects to tee off

Under the plan approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a 36-hole golf course will be laid in Phu Vang District in Thua Thien-Hue Province, covering an area of 128 hectares. It will be built by BRG the Golf Course Joint Stock Company at an estimated cost of over VND3.1 trillion.Work on the project is expected to begin in the first quarter this year and the golf course is scheduled to be open in the first quarter of 2024.Another 18-hole golf course will be constructed on an area of 73 hectares at the Nam Tam Dao ecotourism site in Vinh Phuc Province’s Binh Xuyen District with total investment of VND655 billion.According to the Vietnam Professional Golf Association, there were over 70,000 people playing golf as a leisure sport in the country in 2018, up from 10,000 in 2009. The country has more than 30 golf courses.Under a government decision in 2009, Vietnam planned to have 89 golf courses in 2020. But according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, only 30 have been built and put into operation, and many of these are reportedly not doing well.

