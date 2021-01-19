A painting by poet Đặng Đình Hưng at the exhibition at L’Espace. — Photo courtesy of L’Espace HÀ NỘI — The French Cultural Centre (L’Espace) will host a new book launch to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of poet Đặng Đình Hưng. The book entitled Đặng Đình Hưng – Một Bến Lạ (Đặng Đình Hưng – An Unknown River) is published by the Writers’ Association Publishing House. The ceremony and talk will be held on Wednesday at L’Espace with the participation of literary researchers and critics Hoàng Hưng, Đỗ Lai Thúy and Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hạnh. Hưng (1924-1990) was central to the country’s poetry development. “He contributed to the innovation and creativity in the New Poetry Movement and the literary scene of Việt Nam,” said poet Nguyễn Thụy Kha. “He wrote poems about his experiences. He was ranked among top poets such as Hoàng Cầm, Lê Đạt and Văn Cao.” Hưng was born in Thụy Hương Village, on the outskirts of Hà Nội. He graduated from Bưởi High School and studied law at the University of Indochina. After the August Revolution in 1945, he joined Việt Minh (the League for the Independence of Vietnam). Later, he was head and political instructor of the Central Art Performance Troupe where he… Read full this story

New book on poet Đặng Đình Hưng to be released have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.