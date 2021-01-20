Nestlé Vietnam honoured for outstanding contributions to State budget

Johana Wiriadinata (R), finance and control director at Nestlé Vietnam, receives the certificate of merit for its excellent achievements in state budget contribution. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY — Nestlé Vietnam has been awarded the certificate of merit by Đồng Nai Province People’s Committee for its outstanding contributions to the State budget in 2019 at a conference to review tax payment activities in 2020 and honour top taxpayers in 2019. Previously, it was honoured by the Ministry of Finance for “Outstanding Taxpayer,” marking nearly a decade that the company has been continuously awarded certificates of merit by local and central tax administration agencies for fulfilling its tax payment obligations and contributing to socio-economic development. Last year in Đồng Nai, the company received the Prime Minster’s certificate of merit for its achievements and contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and the community. Johana Wiriadinata, Finance and Control director at Nestlé Vietnam, said as a global brand with good knowledge about the local culture, Nestlé Vietnam has placed top importance on transparency and adherence to Vietnamese law, particularly tax payment obligations. In addition to contributing to the State budget, Nestlé has prioritised sectors which bring profit for the company in line with benefits for society,… Read full this story

