Mu Cang Chai banh day pounding festival about to open

The first Mu Cang Chai banh day pounding festival will be held from January 1-3, 2021 Not only is a series of activities aimed at welcoming the new year, these programmes also introduce and promote the culture of ethnic minorities in Mu Cang Chai district, and at the same time stimulate tourism demand for this northwest land. In order to serve tourists and local people on the occasion of the New Year holiday and to kick off a promising year of tourism, Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province will organise a cultural and sporty event with bold cultural identity of local ethnic groups such as throwing, stick pushing, crossbow shooting, and making banh day. One of the most typical activities is the banh day making festival. 26 teams from 13 communes in Mu Cang Chai district, each team consisting of six members will participate in the competition of making banh day, a kind of cake symbolising love and fidelity of couples of H'mong ethnic group – the ethnic group that accounts for the largest number and creates its own cultural characteristics of the Mu Cang Chai land.

