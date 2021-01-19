PANO – Over the past years, around 1.5 million participating people in seven provinces and cities in Vietnam have been provided with healthcare from the project, “Engaging the society in reproductive healthcare services to improve reproductive health and birth-control of Vietnamese people” (or BlueStar Project). Contraceptive presented by MSI. Photo: mariestopes.org.vn This was revealed at the Marie Stopes International (MSI) Organization’s conference in Ninh Binh province on January 10th to review the results of the project launched in 2008, involving 300 private medical stations in Vietnam. MSI, an international non-governmental organization, started its operation in Vietnam in 1989. Under the financial support from international sponsors, the MSI in Vietnam targets to carry out projects creatively, effectively and sustainably for the benefit of local people. Translated by Tran Hoai
- Melatonin supplements may mess with birth control pills
- Survey: Birth Control, Reproductive Rights Key To Black Women Entrepreneurs’ Success
- Birth Control For Women: Why You Should Take The Pill At The Same Time Every Day
- New Male Birth Control Pill Proven Safe, But May Cause Side Effects, Experts Say
- The Trump administration's new rules allow more employers to drop birth control coverage — here's how they could impact you
- The first app to get approved as birth control has gotten a green light in the US, despite controversy in Europe
- A male birth control pill that dramatically lowers testosterone levels is moving forward into a 3-month trial
- A new study suggests a popular birth control pill might not cause depression after all -- but it's not that simple
- Trump administration finalizes birth control opt-out policy
- Bayer to phase out Essure birth control device in U.S.
MSI acts for Vietnamese people’s reproductive health and birth-control work have 262 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.