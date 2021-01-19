MSI acts for Vietnamese people’s reproductive health and birth-control work

PANO – Over the past years, around 1.5 million participating people in seven provinces and cities in Vietnam have been provided with healthcare from the project, “Engaging the society in reproductive healthcare services to improve reproductive health and birth-control of Vietnamese people” (or BlueStar Project). Contraceptive presented by MSI. Photo: mariestopes.org.vn This was revealed at the Marie Stopes International (MSI) Organization’s conference in Ninh Binh province on January 10th to review the results of the project launched in 2008, involving 300 private medical stations in Vietnam. MSI, an international non-governmental organization, started its operation in Vietnam in 1989. Under the financial support from international sponsors, the MSI in Vietnam targets to carry out projects creatively, effectively and sustainably for the benefit of local people. Translated by Tran Hoai

