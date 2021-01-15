Mountain border turn white with snow, border guards work harder

Border guards in the northern province of Lai Châu find a man illegally crossing border through path. VNA/VNS Photo LAI CHÂU — The COVID-19 checkpoint of Sì Lờ Lầu Border Guard Station in the northern province of Lai Châu has been engulfed in fog and frost almost around the clock in the last few days. The checkpoint in the province’s Phong Thổ District, 1,600 metres above sea level, which makes temperature in the area drop to between 5-7 degree Celsius, lower than the average temperature of Việt Nam’s northern mountainous region. It even dipped to below zero last weekend across many northern localities like Lai Châu, Sơn La, Lào Cai, Lạng Sơn and Quảng Ninh.. Most trees along the patrolled borderline were enveloped in a light layer of frost. Raindrops on branches crystallised into sharp shards hanging off of trees. The snow was falling thickly, covering houses, gardens and roads. In a country with a tropical climate region like Việt Nam, snowfall is a rare weather phenomenon which sees tourists flocking to snowing areas to satisfy their curiosity. But these adverse weather conditions adds hardship to border guards who usually work outside all the time in remote mountainous areas. A fire helps… Read full this story

