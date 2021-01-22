More than 3,000 firms seek support for digital transformation

A firm introduces digital transformation solutions on the sidelines of the conference. More than 3,000 enterprises have sought the Government’s support for digital transformation since early December. VNA/VNS Mỹ Phương HCM CITY — More than 3,000 enterprises have sought the Government’s support for digital transformation since early December, showing the great demand from Vietnamese businesses to catch up with global trends. This number was delivered at a seminar held in HCM City on Thursday to discuss opportunities and challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation. The event, hosted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was within the framework of a joint programme of the two sides to support firms in digital transformation for 2021-25. Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông said digital transformation was a solution of vital importance for businesses worldwide, including those in Việt Nam. Since the announcement of the programme on December 3, 2020, more than 3,000 enterprises had approached the programme for help, with some 500 micro, small and medium enterprises among them deemed to have a real demand for digital transformation. The programme was assessing the enterprises’… Read full this story

