Mondelez Kinh Do brings back the spirit of Tet with iconic message

Leaving the hardships of the previous year behind, Mondelez Kinh Do, one of the leading snack makers in the country, wants its consumers to not only see the arrival but feel the spirit of Tet, a time for people to come together, revel in their loved ones' company, and prosper. Mondelez Kinh Do's special Tet collections range from premium to mainstream to meet all gifting and snacking demands of businesses and consumers "This Tet Holiday will be a rather different one for all of us. Now more than ever, our priority is to elevate the festive cheer among our consumers by bringing back the true spirit of Tet to them," said Hemant Rupani, managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam. "At Mondelez Kinh Do, we stand for all goodness and festivities, and this year we are doing our best to bring that meaning to people. When they see the Crown, Yellow, and Red, they know festivities have arrived. We hope the Tet Holiday celebration this year will be a joyful one for all Vietnamese people in a more meaningful way than ever before."

