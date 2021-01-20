Lt. Gen. Vo Minh Luong welcomed at the Coast Guard Region 3 Command Briefing the mission on the Coast Guard Region 3 Command’s combat readiness and implementation of key political missions over the past time, Major General Do Hong Do, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the coast guard region, highlighted the good results of the unit in prevention and fight against crimes at sea, information dissemination on law enforcement at sea, and implementation of the model “Coast guards stand side by side with fishermen.” According to General Do, the unit worked closely with other relevant forces to conduct patrols, search and rescue victims of natural disasters at sea, as well as maintain security and social order, contributing to building all people’s defense disposition at sea and firmly safeguarding national maritime sovereignty. The unit has also paid due attention to preparing a warm and cozy lunar New Year festival (Tet) for troops. Meanwhile, Battalion DK1 comprehensively carried out and completed their assignments. Troops have become a firm pillar for fishermen going fishing offshore in the national waters and national continental shelf. Lt. Gen. Vo Minh Luong presents gifts to troops of Battalion DK1. Hailing both units for… Read full this story

MND mission offers Tet greetings to Southern units have 300 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.