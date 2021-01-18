Other News Mitsubishi recalls 9,000 Xpander, Outlander cars in Vietnam The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,14:44 (GMT+7) Mitsubishi recalls 9,000 Xpander, Outlander cars in VietnamThe Saigon Times An Xpander car. Mitsubishi Vietnam has announced that it will recall 9,000 Xpander and Outlander cars from today until January 17, 2023, over fuel pump defects – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Some 3,700 Mitsubishi Xpander cars and 5,300 Outlander vehicles will be recalled from today until January 17, 2023, to check and replace faulty fuel pumps as plastic impellers for fuel pumps can inflate and stop their operation, causing the engine to stall or not start, according to an announcement released by Mitsubishi Vietnam today, January 18. The Xpander cars to be recalled were manufactured between August 21, 2019, and September 20, 2019, while the Outlander vehicles subject to the recall were produced from January 15, 2018, to July 21, 2019. Mitsubishi Vietnam will implement free checks and a replacement, which will take some 72 minutes for Xpander cars and 66 minutes for Outlander autos, the local media reported. Mitsubishi authorized dealerships will send emails and messages or call up affected car users to inform them about the recall campaigns. Some 17,000 Xpander cars were sold… Read full this story

