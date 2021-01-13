Other News Ministry to help 30,000-50,000 SMEs with digital transformation By Van Ly Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021,17:55 (GMT+7) Ministry to help 30,000-50,000 SMEs with digital transformationBy Van Ly An enterprise’s digital transformation platform. The Ministry of Information and Communications has announced a program to support 30,000-50,000 firms in digital transformation this year – PHOTO: VAN LY HANOI – The Ministry of Information and Communications, speaking at a conference on January 12 to review its performance in 2020 and discuss its plans for this year, announced a program to support 30,000-50,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in digital transformation this year. According to experts, digital transformation will help SMEs develop faster. Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said Vietnam currently has some 800,000 enterprises, with more than 98% of them being SMEs. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit more than 90% of SMEs hard. Many of them have found it hard to find partners, while their traditional markets have been restricted due to social distancing. In addition, they remain dependent on intermediaries and have to still pay operation costs while their revenues have plunged by half on average. As a result, 24% of SMEs have suspended their operations and the number of newly-established… Read full this story

