Lt. Gen. Trinh Dinh Thach, Political Commissar of Military Region 5 pays a pre-Tet visit to Son Tinh district’s Party Committee On January 28, a mission from the Military Region 5 Command, led by Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar Lieutenant General Trinh Dinh Thach, extended Tet greetings to Son Tinh district’s Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Military Command. They also gave Tet gifts, worth VND 1 million each, to revolutionary contributors, troops’ families and needy youths who are going to do military service this year in the four communes of Tinh Son, Tinh Binh, Tinh Bac and Tinh Dong of Quang Ngai province’s Son Tinh district. Senior Colonel Le Huy Sinh, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 2 presents gifts to people in Binh Dong commune On January 27 and 28, the Coast Guard Region 2 Command visited and presented gifts, worth VND 500,000 each, to policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged families in Binh dong commune, Quang Ngai province’s Binh Son district and in Tam Quang and Tam Hai communes of Quang Nam province’s Nui Thanh district. On the occasion, Naval Flotilla 21 of Coast Guard Region 2 presented 20 gifts to needy people in Tam Quang… Read full this story

Military units present Tet gifts to locals have 227 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.