Military doctor aids impoverished people in Central Highlands

Doctor Hoang Ngoc Linh treats a patient with his acupuncture techniques. — Photo nhandan.com.vn ĐẮK LẮK — Early in the morning, when Captain Hoàng Ngọc Linh was preparing for his normal day at the Ia Rvê Commune Health Clinic, he heard a sudden emergency call. He quickly grabbed his medical bag set off. A local resident, Trương Thị Oanh, had fainted un a cassava field. She was treated and recovered after Linh’s arrival. Doctor Linh came to the small military health clinic in Ea Súp District of the Central Highlands province of Đăk Lắk only two years ago but local residents all know him well and love him dearly. Ia Rvê is one of the poor border communes, where more than 60 per cent of households are classified as poor. The roads are hard to travel and the district health facilities are more than 50km away. Even the commune health station is 10km from the village. Therefore, the military medical clinic is a reliable address that nearly 7,000 people in the commune rely on. Linh and his colleagues have been able to treat many diseases that are difficult to cure, such as facial paralysis, sciatica and spinal issues. Patients with diseases such as… Read full this story
