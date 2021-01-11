Messi, Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League

Cadiz’ Dutch midfielder Jens Jonsson (L) vies with Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the Spanish League football match between Cadiz and Barcelona at the Ramon de Carranza stadium in Cadiz on December 5, 2020.(JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) The two titans of the modern game, who split ownership of the Ballon d’Or between 2008-2017, were the talismans of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid until Ronaldo left the Spanish capital for Juventus in 2018. After the Portuguese forward arrived from Manchester United in 2009, El Clasico became synonymous with his rivalry with Barcelona captain Messi. Since Ronaldo’s departure, the fixture has lost some of its glamour, leaving the football world eager for the pair to be pitted against each other again. Those hopes were frustrated earlier in the group phase, with Ronaldo missing Barcelona’s 2-0 win in Turin after testing positive for Covid-19. Messi scored with a penalty. They are poised to meet again this week. Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 from Group G but Juventus can overtake Barcelona if they win at Camp Nou by three goals or more, or by any two-goal margin other than 2-0. Ronaldo and Messi are in the latter phases… Read full this story

