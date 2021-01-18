MB and Military Hospital 175 shakes hand to promote cashless payment On December 1, the signing ceremony of a strategic cooperation agreement between Military Hospital 175 and MB took place in Ho Chi Minh City. Promoting cashless hospital payment using convenient mobile apps is one among the most important contents. With six subsidiaries operating in the fields of finance, securities, insurance, asset management, MB provides diverse services for retail and business customers. With a strategy aiming to become the most convenient bank, leading the digital transformation of Vietnam, it is an inevitable step for MB to shake hands with large and reputable partners in different fields, such as Military Hospital 175 in order to realise the set strategic goal. Speaking at the event, Luu Trung Thai, vice chairman of the Board of Directors cum general director of MB stated, ”The cooperation between MB and Military Hospital 175 marks the integration of a banking payment platform and a hospital management system, aiming to serve not only MB customers but also all patients at Military Hospital 175. I believe this payment integration will create a breakthrough in medical examination procedures, as it simplifies procedures and reduces cash transactions at the same time.” In response, Associate Professor, Doctor… Read full this story

