Masan fulfills all business targets for 2020

At a VinMart supermarket. Masan achieved all targets set for 2020 and expects to enjoy 20-40 per cent and 15 -20 per cent growth in revenue and profit in 2021. — Photo courtesy of Masan HCM CITY — Masan Group Corporation (MSN) achieved consolidated net revenues of VNĐ77.218 trillion (US$3.54 billion) and net profit post minority interest (NPAT Post MI) of VNĐ1.234 trillion ($53.6 million) last year, a year-on-year increase of 106.7 per cent and 13.4 per cent, fulfilling targets approved at its 2020 annual general meeting. The company had set revenue and NPAT Post MI targets at VNĐ75-85 trillion and VNĐ1-3 trillion for 2020. On a like-for-like basis (which assumes consolidation of VinCommerce (VCM) numbers for fiscal year 2019), its net revenue grew by 19.7 per cent. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by strong double-digit organic growth in branded consumer and meat businesses and the consolidation of newly acquired segments. Of the group's subsidiaries, CrownX (which consolidates Masan's interest in VCM and Masan Consumer Holdings (MCH)), the second largest consumer business in Việt Nam by revenue, delivered net revenue of VNĐ54.277 trillion ($2.35 billion), a year-on-year growth of 18.1 per cent, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of VNĐ2.5 trillion ($108.4 million).

