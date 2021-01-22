Stock Market Market turnover continues downward spiral The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,18:22 (GMT+7) Market turnover continues downward spiralThe Saigon Times Investors watch stock information at a securities firm. The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange improved slightly today, January 22 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange improved slightly today, January 22, but market turnover continued to fall amid cautious trading after a sharp stock-market decline on January 19. With 211 advancers and 233 decliners, the VN-Index inched up 2.57 points, or 0.22% against the previous session at 1,166.78. Turnover on the southern bourse contracted 2.5% in volume and 8.33% in value at some 758 million shares and around VND16 trillion. Shares transacted in block deals contributed more than VND1.3 trillion to the total value. The VN-30 basket saw 17 stocks rising and 10 others dropping. Some bank stocks like TCB, HDB and VPB bounced back, but other bluechips such as housing developer VHM, retailer VRE, consumer goods producer MSN, and tech firm FPT maintained growth. Meanwhile, of the top index draggers, dairy firm VNM fell 1.5% to its intraday low of VND108,700, gas company GAS and fuel distributor PLX lost over 1% each, and… Read full this story

