Market edges higher on the back of large-cap stocks

FLC Faros Construction Joint Stock Company (ROS) hit the intra-day limit growth on Friday. — Photo FLC Faros HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market rose on Friday as investors focused on banking and real estate sectors. The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange climbed by 0.57 per cent to end the week at 1,194.2 points. More than 783.1 million shares were traded on the southern market, worth nearly VNĐ18.7 trillion. Overall market breadth was positive with 320 stocks climbing, of which 38 hit the intra-day limit growth of 7 per cent, while only 134 fell. Another 40 closed flat. “Cash inflows increased with 14 out of 19 sectors climbing. The market breadth was in a positive status, while liquidity was not so different from the previous session. In our view, the VN-Index maybe still fluctuate around its historic peak next week,” said BIDV Securities Co. Bảo Việt Securities also said the VN-Index will continue to struggle while trying to test the resistance zone of 1,200 – 1,220 points. “However, we still keep our stance that this psychological resistance zone will continue to create pressure on the market’s upward trend in the short-term, especially when many sectors are overbought,” Bảo Việt Securities added. The gain was boosted by large… Read full this story

