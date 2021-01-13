Vinaphone’s booth for experiencing 5G products and services as the telecom group announced offering of 5G coverage in Hà Nội and HCM City mid-December last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Quang Đồng, Director of the Institute for Policy Studies and Media Development, talks to Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economic & Urban Affairs) newspaper about Việt Nam’s efforts to master science and technology production to help it achieve the goal of becoming a high-income country in 2045. The “Make in Việt Nam” strategy that started a year ago has been seeing positive results. How has this strategy helped address Việt Nam’s existing problems via new technology? Việt Nam aims to become among the high-income group of countries and a prosperous, developed middle power by 2045, the year marking the 100th anniversary of its foundation and independence. To realise this goal, the digital economy is the most important driving force that will open up many possibilities. It needs to be stressed that digital economy will be key to unlocking a hard puzzle that we haven’t been able to truly solve after 30 years of open-door and ‘đổi mới’ (reforms) policy – labour productivity, which if left unaddressed would mire… Read full this story

“Make in Việt Nam” key to Việt Nam’s target of high income by 2045: researcher have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.