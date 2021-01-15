Accordingly, the company could start mass production of the ventilator model to meet the demand of the domestic market, while getting ready to export the product to other countries amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vsmart VFS-510 is the very first “made in Vietnam” ventilator model to be officially recognized by the ministry. The product has completed a strict evaluation process in the country’s major healthcare centers, including Bach Mai Hospital, Military Hospital 103, and Vinmec Hospital. The Vsmart VFS-510 meets all criteria of quality, safety, and operational functions set by the Ministry of Health. According to the tests’ results, the Vsmart VFS-510 meets all criteria of quality, safety, and operational functions set by the Ministry of Health. It also complies with all necessary legal provisions. Reportedly, the company developed the Vsmart VFS-510 based on the American medical device company Medtronic’s PB560 model, which has been widely used in Vietnam. Accordingly, 70% of the Vsmart VFS-510 components are locally manufactured by Vingroup, such as the blower, boards (PCBA controller, power), keyboard, display, battery, and casing. The company has closely worked with Medtronic to design the ventilator to ensure all features of the Vsmart VFS-510 are equal to the original… Read full this story

"Made in Vietnam" ventilators to be exported have 283 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.