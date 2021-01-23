Looking back on one year fighting COVID-19 in Việt Nam

The otherwise busy Tạ Hiện Street in Hà Nội became quiet in March last year, when a nationwide lockdown order was imposed. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Việt Nam. On January 23, 2020, a man visiting from China tested positive for coronavirus. Since then all our lives have been turned upside down as the pandemic spread to all corners of the globe. But despite global upheaval, Việt Nam has been praised for the way it has handled this deadly plague. As of January 22, the country has seen a total of 1,548 cases with just 35 proving fatal, while 1,411 have recovered. The country has undergone 52 days without a case of COVID-19 community transmission. Viet Nam News takes a look back at the key events of the past 12 months since that very first case was recorded, and the tremendous efforts made by the authorities, medical staff and security forces, as well as the entire nation, to contain COVID-19. January 23, 2020: The first case of COVID-19 is reported after a 66-year-old Chinese man came from Wuhan to Viet Nam to visit his son. He and his son were then treated at Chợ Rẫy Hospital, HCM… Read full this story

