An organic dragon fruit orchard in Long An province’s Chau Thanh district (Photo: VNA) Long An (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Long An is mapping out plans to expand cultivation of organic dragon fruit, primarily in Chau Thanh district, said Nguyen Chi Thien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. He said the authorities in the district, the department and companies had piloted an organic dragon fruit model in Thanh Phu Long, Phu Ngai Tri and Duong Xuan Hoi communes that turned out to be highly efficient. Nguyen Ngoc Tai, who cultivates 520 organic dragon fruit plants in Duong Xuan Hoi commune, said the model does not use chemicals and pesticides, and produces a high yield. Sale of organic dragon fruit is guaranteed for prices 10 percent higher than the market price, he said. Chau Thanh, which has the largest dragon fruit growing area in Long An, has more than 9,000ha of dragon fruit. Nguyen Quoc Trịnh, Chairman of the Long An Dragon Fruit Association, said that localities should encourage farmers to expand the pilot models, which will help increase both yield and quality, and open up possibilities for exporting to demanding markets. Long An, the country’s second-largest dragon fruit producer, after only the south-central province of Binh… Read full this story

Long An expands organic dragon fruit cultivation have 330 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.