Live video streaming startup GoStream secures 7-digit funding

At the signing ceremony in Nghe An province on January 15 of a deal that enables multi-platform livestream broadcaster for social sellers GoStream to secure a 7-digit funding from VinaCapital Ventures. (Photo courtesy of GoStream). Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — GoStream, a fast-growing Vietnamese startup that provides multi-platform livestream broadcaster for social sellers, marketers, and content creators, has announced that it has secured a 7-digit USD funding from VinaCapital Ventures to help expand its business. Speaking at the signing ceremony of the deal in the central province of Nghe An on January 15, Trung D. Hoang, a partner at VinaCapital Ventures, commented: “We are excited to invest in GoStream, which has been leading the way in integrating livestreaming across a number of sectors. Their innovative streaming technology is helping more businesses reach more viewers and customers, and we look forward to working with them as they further expand their capabilities and play an even greater role in Vietnam’s growing digitalisation.” Founded in 2017, GoStream is an easy-to-use platform for any type of user, even for those with little or no technical knowledge. It enables users to reach large audiences from different platforms to increase visibility and get more views…. Read full this story

