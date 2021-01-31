Nation List of 200 newly elected Party Central Committee members announced The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 31, 2021,12:42 (GMT+7) List of 200 newly elected Party Central Committee members announcedThe Saigon Times Members cast their votes for the Party Central Committee for the 13th tenure – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The 13th National Party Congress announced the list of 200 newly elected members of the Party Central Committee for the 13th tenure, including 180 official and 20 alternate members, at 9:30 p.m. on January 30. Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc were reelected to the list of members of the Party Central Committee for the 13th tenure. The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to hold the closing session on February 1, one day earlier than the initial plan. 180 official members: Nguyen Phu Trong, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Head of the Party Central Committee Organization Commission Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Head of the Party Central Committee Commission for Propagation and Education Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Head of the Party Central… Read full this story

