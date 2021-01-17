ONE OF A KIND: Oanh is the only female artisan still creating Đông Hồ paintings. Photo vtv.vn by Hà Hiền and Lương Hương The only female artisan to have pursued Đông Hồ folk painting in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, Nguyễn Thị Oanh was recently honoured with the title of “Meritorious Artisan” by President Nguyễn Phú Trọng. Such titles are presented to artisans making significant contributions to preserving and promoting national traditional crafts and also acknowledge those developing Việt Nam’s handicraft brand and introducing products to the world. The 60-year-old Oanh is also the daughter-in-law of late artist Nguyễn Hữu Sam, who was the first recognised artisan in Đông Hồ Village. “There used to be 17 families in my village making folk paintings, but then, gradually, there were only two clans, led by Nguyễn Hữu and Nguyễn Đăng, each of which has only one family still keeping the art,” Oanh said. She was introduced to Đông Hồ paintings when she was just 14 and has been charmed by their beauty ever since. She is the sixth generation in a family of seven generations creating the folk paintings. “I used to practise painting when I came home from school, so the steps… Read full this story

Life and times of a Đông Hồ artist have 371 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.