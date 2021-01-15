Legal issues cloud LNG power plans

ACSV Legal managing partner Mark Oakley, of counsel, and head of Energy Practice Tim Dobson In February 2020 the Politburo issued Resolution No.55/NQ-TW on the national energy development strategy until 2030 with a vision to 2045. In this, the goal was set out to develop infrastructure with sufficient capacity to import about eight billion cubic metres of LNG in 2030 and 15 billion cu.m in 2045. As evidenced by Resolution 55, Vietnam is intent on developing LNG-to-power projects due to an anticipated power shortage in southern Vietnam from 2021-2025 caused by many reasons. So far, no LNG power plants have begun commercial operation in Vietnam. Several large-scale LNG-to-power projects have been included in the National Power Development Plan VII (PDP7) in many provinces. Among those, the initiative in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu developed by Delta Offshore Energy stands out due to its large capacity of 3,200MW and the fact it is the first LNG power plant developed as an independent power producer (IPP) under the Law on Investment (meaning a private entity owning power plant facilities to generate power for sale). There are also other large-capacity ventures being proposed for inclusion in PDP8, such as that in… Read full this story

